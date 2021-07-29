Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

NASDAQ:IEA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 272,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

