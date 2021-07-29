Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Up 194.3% in July

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the June 30th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 69.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial raised their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of III traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,249. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

