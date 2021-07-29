Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 1.26. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $905.77 million during the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.