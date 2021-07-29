Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of IBTX stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $69.41. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,119. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.40.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

