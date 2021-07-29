Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 390.7% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 144,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,118. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.