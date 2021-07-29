Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 155.9% in July

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the June 30th total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immutep during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Immutep by 1,145.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. Immutep has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

