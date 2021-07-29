IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $477,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

