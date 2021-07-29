ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in July

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPNFF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.