ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in July

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPNFF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14.
About ImagineAR
