IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 598.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,971,000 after acquiring an additional 155,778 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.