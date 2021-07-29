IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.95

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and traded as low as $34.83. IGM Financial shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

