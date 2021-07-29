IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.52. 277,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,589. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $105.85.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.75.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

