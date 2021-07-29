ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,978. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

