Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the June 30th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS IBDSF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 41,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,676. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

