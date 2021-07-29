HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $24,810.08 and approximately $1,282.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

