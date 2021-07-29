HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 6.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 57,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,887,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get HUYA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HUYA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in HUYA by 135.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 98.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.