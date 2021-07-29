Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

HNP has been the topic of several other reports. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of HNP stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61. Huaneng Power International has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

