HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 5,531 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,998,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

