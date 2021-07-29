HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth $97,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NYSE KOP opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $649.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.