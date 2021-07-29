HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150,845 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 804.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $4,956,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

