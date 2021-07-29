HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 82,636 Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 82,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOB opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

