Hoylecohen LLC Sells 675 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 242,910 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $2,655,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

XOM stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

