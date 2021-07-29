Hoylecohen LLC Sells 560 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE opened at $165.46 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

