Hoylecohen LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,010,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,703,000 after acquiring an additional 119,043 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a market cap of $339.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

