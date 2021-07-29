Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,947,000 after buying an additional 496,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after buying an additional 408,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $125.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

