Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,708. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.52.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.