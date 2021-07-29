Hoylecohen LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,962,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,263,302,000 after acquiring an additional 478,200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,162,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,803 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2,761.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $243.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.37 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

