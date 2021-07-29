Hoylecohen LLC Buys 466 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $530.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

