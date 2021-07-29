Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.66. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 156,004 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 470.85%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

