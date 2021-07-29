Horizon Technology Finance Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,246. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $342.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HRZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

