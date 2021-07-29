Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 113,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $740.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.30. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

