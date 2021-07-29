Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

