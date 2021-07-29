Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley currently has $7.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $209.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

