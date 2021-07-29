HNP Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,815,000.

KRE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

