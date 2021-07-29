HNP Capital LLC Has $10.06 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $405.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,516. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $293.67 and a 12 month high of $405.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

