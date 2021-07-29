HNP Capital LLC Buys Shares of 144,224 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $8,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,275. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

