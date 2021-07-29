HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $37.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

