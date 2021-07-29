HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,988,000. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.14% of The Western Union at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,965,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,787,000 after acquiring an additional 363,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,643. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

