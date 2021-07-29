HM Payson & Co. Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $5.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.32. The stock had a trading volume of 52,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,577. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $114.77 and a one year high of $216.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 134.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.91.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

