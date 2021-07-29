HM Payson & Co. Acquires 914,037 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 82.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 149,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $495,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after buying an additional 313,701 shares during the period.

BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,805. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61.

