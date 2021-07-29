Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

HIMS stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $30,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 31,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $332,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

