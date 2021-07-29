Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 318.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Highway by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Highway by 158.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Highway by 93.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIHO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 123,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

