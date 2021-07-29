Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,056 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth $15,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

