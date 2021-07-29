Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $29.86. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 1 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.76 million, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

