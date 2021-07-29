Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,255 ($29.46) and last traded at GBX 2,265 ($29.59). Approximately 29,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 92,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,222.70. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81.

About Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

