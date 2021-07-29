Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Up 3%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT)’s stock price was up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59). Approximately 320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.02. The firm has a market cap of £366.56 million and a P/E ratio of 30.90.

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 7,200 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

