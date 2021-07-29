Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €100.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.47 ($118.20).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEN3 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €85.54 ($100.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,713 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €90.64. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

