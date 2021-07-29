HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.17 ($64.90).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €59.20 ($69.65) on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.64.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

