Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 27,290 shares traded.

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $619.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.