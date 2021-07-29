Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

HLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 233,549 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 362,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

