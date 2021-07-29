HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

HEI stock opened at €75.30 ($88.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.91. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.92.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

